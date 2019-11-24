Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Naomi "Ni" Lickfield


1930 - 2019
Naomi "Ni" Lickfield Obituary
Naomi "Ni" Lickfield

Barrington - (nee Beer) Passed away on November 23, 2019. Longtime resident of Barrington, NJ, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Edwin B. Lickfield. She was also predeceased by her son, Bruce W. and parents, Walter J. and Estella M. Beer. She is survived by her children: Gary C. (Deborah) of Seneca, SC, Janice L. Dainis (Gregory) of Lincoln University, PA, Sandra G. Baum (Daryl) of Palm Harbor, FL and Nancy J. McLelland of Voorhees, NJ and sister, Renie Cervino of Haddon Heights, NJ. Grandmother of 6: Bridget, Hannah, Brian, Bob, Briar and Ashlee and great grandmother of 6.

Ni was a member of the Ascension Lutheran Church of Haddon Heights where she participated in the Choir and Church Council. She was also active with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Contact Community Services and Interfaith Caregivers.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 or any . To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
