Natale Rocco Girgenti
Natale Rocco Girgenti passed peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age 78. His devoted daughter Dina and son-in-law Tatsuya were with him toward his final moments.
Natale, (aka Junior, Nat, Tal, Needles) was born in Camden, NJ on September 14, 1941 to Natale and Amelia (Solazzi) Girgenti. He went to Adams State College in CO and was a devoted special education teacher for over 35 years. Natale loved to golf, drink red wine, listen to Frank Sinatra, watch The God Father (he could repeat every line of the movie for you) and travel. Of course his favorite place was Italy. Most importantly he wholeheartedly loved his family and friends. Recently Natale moved to Portland, OR to be closer to his daughter but he was a Jersey boy at heart.
Natale was preceded in death by his father, Natale, mother Amelia, sisters Nancy, beloved Madeline and baby infant, brothers Santo, Alfonso and Michael. He is survived by his daughter Dina (Tatsuya) of Portland, OR, son Steven of Marlton, granddaughter Carly of Voorhees, brothers Anthony, Joseph (Martha), John (Peggy), and Michael, brother in-law Franny, best friends Ralph, Janis and Jayne, God-son Dean as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He will be remembered by the thousands of children, special needs students, and wrestlers that he taught and the teachers he worked with for over three decades in Haddon Heights.
Natale will be interred at the Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum in Cherry Hill, NJ. Cards and condolence messages can be sent to 2104 NE 143rd Ave, Portland OR, 97230. In lieu of flowers please do a kindness for someone today, or please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
or The Special Olympics
in his honor.