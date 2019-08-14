|
Natalie M. Blair
Waterford Works - age 43, passed on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Willingboro. Surviving are: her children, Jennifer Anderson, Faith Anderson and Terry Anderson; her parents, Terry L. Blair, Sr. and Deborah A. Blair; sister, Kimberley Blair; brother, Terry L. Blair, Jr.; grandmother, Joann Kohler; and other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held 11am Friday, August 16, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com
