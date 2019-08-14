Services
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Resources
Natalie M. Blair


1976 - 2019
Natalie M. Blair Obituary
Natalie M. Blair

Waterford Works - age 43, passed on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Willingboro. Surviving are: her children, Jennifer Anderson, Faith Anderson and Terry Anderson; her parents, Terry L. Blair, Sr. and Deborah A. Blair; sister, Kimberley Blair; brother, Terry L. Blair, Jr.; grandmother, Joann Kohler; and other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held 11am Friday, August 16, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 14, 2019
