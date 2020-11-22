Natalie M. CranmerMarlton - Natalie M. Cranmer (nee Morris). Passed away on November 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Of Marlton, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Cherished wife of the late Floyd L. Cranmer. Devoted and Loving mother of Natalie McKnight (William), Floyd W.M. Cranmer (Mary Ann) and the late Anne E. Cranmer. Adoring grandmother of Daniel W. McKnight and Sarah R. McKnight. Caring sister of the late Dorothy Voitle. Natalie graduated from Hood College with a degree in biology and was very involved with her church family at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church. She sung in the Chancellor Choir, served as president of the United Methodist Women's group from 1987-1988 and will be deeply missed. She also volunteered with contact and worked at their non-profit thrift shop in Haddonfield. Services for Natalie will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Natalie's memory to Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.