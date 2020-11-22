1/
Natalie M. Cranmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie M. Cranmer

Marlton - Natalie M. Cranmer (nee Morris). Passed away on November 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Of Marlton, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Cherished wife of the late Floyd L. Cranmer. Devoted and Loving mother of Natalie McKnight (William), Floyd W.M. Cranmer (Mary Ann) and the late Anne E. Cranmer. Adoring grandmother of Daniel W. McKnight and Sarah R. McKnight. Caring sister of the late Dorothy Voitle. Natalie graduated from Hood College with a degree in biology and was very involved with her church family at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church. She sung in the Chancellor Choir, served as president of the United Methodist Women's group from 1987-1988 and will be deeply missed. She also volunteered with contact and worked at their non-profit thrift shop in Haddonfield. Services for Natalie will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Natalie's memory to Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved