Natalie Valenza
Washington Twp. - (nee Molinaro), on August 31, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Loving mother of Kate Whitney (Jim), Donna Schwartz (the late Tom) and the late Joseph, Jr. and Mary Jo Palaia. Devoted grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 8:30 - 10:30 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019