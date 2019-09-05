Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Washington Twp., NJ
Natalie Valenza Obituary
Natalie Valenza

Washington Twp. - (nee Molinaro), on August 31, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Loving mother of Kate Whitney (Jim), Donna Schwartz (the late Tom) and the late Joseph, Jr. and Mary Jo Palaia. Devoted grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 8:30 - 10:30 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuenral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019
