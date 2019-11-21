|
|
Natalie Zubrzycki
Lindenwold - Natalie Zubrzycki, 86 years, of Lindenwold, NJ, passed away on November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen L. Zubrzycki, Sr. Loving mother of Stephen L. (Joanne) Zubrzycki, Jr., Edward J. (Jacqui M.) Zubrzycki and Walter J. (Gloria L.) Zubrzycki. Cherished grandmother of Christopher S. (Cheryl) Zubrzycki, Sr., Andrea M. Thornley, Beth Ann N. (Samuel J.) Gidley, Edward J. (Ewelina J.) Zubrzycki, Jr., Nathan Zubrzycki and Jada Zubrzycki and great grandmother of Christopher S., Jr., Emily C. and Lucas M. Also survived by her loving Boston Terrier Miszka.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. For lasting condolences; DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019