|
|
Natalina ("Natalie") A. Warner
Stuart - Natalina ("Natalie") A. Warner (nee Valente), of Stuart, FL, passed away May 20, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Devoted wife of the late Joseph A. Warner. Beloved mother of Michelle (Jake) Hammel of Medford, NJ. Proud grandmother of JJ Hammel of Medford, NJ. Dear sister of Victoria Angelo of Cherry Hill, NJ, Lydia Perrone of Marlton, NJ and dear sister-in-law of MaryFrances Valente of Charlottesville, VA. Also survived by her stepson Joseph Petcoff of Sebastian, FL and by many nieces nephews and friends. Natalie was born in Camden, NJ, December 23, 1934, the youngest of the eleven children of John and Nancy Valente of Gambatesa, Campobasso Italy. She graduated from Camden High School in 1952 where she was head drum majorette. She was the first in her family to go to college and received her undergraduate degree from Trenton State College in 1956 and her Master of Education from Rutgers University. She taught business education at Triton Regional High School, Cherry Hill West and Cherry Hill East. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling and spending time near the water. They included nieces and nephews and friends in those adventures and the stories of those trips are retold often with lots of laughter. Big Gnat, as she was affectionately known by her friends and family alike, was an avid bridge player and participated in many ACBL tournaments, earning Life Master status. Natalie's viewing, and burial at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, will be held privately by her family due to the health care crisis of COVID-19. A visitation and memorial service for all friends and family will be announced at a later date. Natalie treasured the time spent with family and friends, who were always welcome in her home where you were always assured that there would be straight talk, lots of laughs and plenty of singing-badly and off key. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Peerpals.org (secure.Peerpals.org/page/contribute) or The Fund for College Auditions (thefundforcollegeaudtions.org), organizations that promote friendship and education, things about which she cared. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 24 to May 26, 2020