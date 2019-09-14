Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Woods
100 Stokes Rd.
Medford Lakes, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Woods
100 Stokes Rd.
Medford Lakes, NJ
Nathan Michael Jones Obituary
Nathan Michael Jones

Of Medford, NJ - Passed away suddenly on September 11, 2019 at age 24. He was the beloved son of Michael Jones and Suzanne Clarke-Jones. Loving brother of Sam Jones. Dear grandson of Joan Jones, the late Sam Jones and the late Anne Cox. Devoted boyfriend of Nora. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Nathan graduated from Shawnee High School in 2013 and attended Burlington County Community College and Rowan University, receiving degrees in physics and math. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 9-11 am on Tuesday and to the Funeral Service 11am on Tuesday, all at the Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, NJ. Burial will follow in Park View Cemetery in Medford Village. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heroin Kills, PO Box 3061, Trenton, NJ 08619
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 14, 2019
