Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish/St. Bartholomew Church
751 Kaighn Avenue
Camden, NJ
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish/St. Bartholomew Church
751 Kaighn Avenue
Camden, NJ
Nathaniel Walker


1946 - 2019
Nathaniel Walker Obituary
Nathaniel Walker

Camden - age 73, departed this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Walker; one daughter, Natalie K. Brown (Larry) of Sicklerville; two grandsons, Larry Jr. and Nathaniel and a host of family and friends.

Services will be held 10am Saturday at Sacred Heart Parish/St. Bartholomew Church, 751 Kaighn Avenue, Camden. Viewing: 9am until 10am. Burial in Haleigh Cemetery, Camden. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
