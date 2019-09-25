|
|
Nathaniel Walker
Camden - age 73, departed this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Walker; one daughter, Natalie K. Brown (Larry) of Sicklerville; two grandsons, Larry Jr. and Nathaniel and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held 10am Saturday at Sacred Heart Parish/St. Bartholomew Church, 751 Kaighn Avenue, Camden. Viewing: 9am until 10am. Burial in Haleigh Cemetery, Camden. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019