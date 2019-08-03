|
|
Nazzareno "Nat" Acchione, Sr.
Glendora - On August 1, 2019, Nat Acchione, Sr., age 84, passed away surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Frosinone, Italy, Nazzareno came to this country in 1954 on the Andrea Doria with his father, brothers and sister to meet his mother who had already settled in Philadelphia. He met his wife Clara here and they married in 1959. They settled in the Packer Park section of South Philadelphia until moving to Glendora, NJ in 1967. He worked as a stonemason with Union Local 1 before opening his own construction business. A veteran of the US Army, he lived with his family in the same home in Glendora until his passing. In 1993, he opened Westmont Bagel for which he was honored last year by Haddon Township for 25 years of dedicated service to the community.
Nat was the devoted husband to the late, Clara Acchione (nee Stagliano). He is the beloved father of Nat (Susan) Acchione, Jr. and Donna (Pasquale) Leuzzi. He is the loving grandfather of Nat 3rd, Pasquale Jr., Amanda and Isabella. He is the dear brother of Frank (Eleanor) Acchione, the late, Armando (Concetta) Acchione, Anita Acchione and the late, Larry Acchione. He is dear brother-in-law of Rose (the late, Frank) Virone, the late, Anthony (Joanne) Stagliano, John Stagliano, the late Mary (Ralph) DeSimone and the late Angela (Anthony) Talotta. He is also lovingly survived by his adopted children, Linwood and Maggie Bubar; their children, Alice and Daniel; many nieces, nephews and godchildren as well as his loving friends and neighbors.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday morning from 8:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM at St. Teresa Catholic Church (Holy Child Parish), 13 E. Evesham Avenue, Runnemede, NJ followed by his Entombment at St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Blackwood.
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019