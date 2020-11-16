Nelda Louise Pratt GoergenMt. Laurel - Nelda Louise Pratt Goergen, 88 years old, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. Her family was at her bedside. Cherished mother of five children: Martha Goergen Johnson, Lauren Goergen Keller, Regina Goergen Camilletti, Richard Goergen, and Carlyn Goergen DeLuca. Beloved grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of five. Former wife of Regis Walter Goergen. Most of Nelda's family resides in the Atlanta, Ga. area, including her brother-in-law, Robert Davenport and her many cousins, nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.Nelda graduated from Tift College in Forsyth, GA. She was an educator for 40 years. She taught history and geography to elementary and middle school students for 30 years. Nelda taught thousands of children, with love and respect for all, to value their country and love it, and to become strong American citizens.Nelda also served as Director of Religious Education at: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Maple Shade, NJ; St. Rose of Lima Church in Haddon Heights, NJ; and Church of St. Catharine in Holmdel, NJ.Nelda was on the Institute of Judeo-Christian Studies at Seton Hall under the direction of Msgr. John M. Oestereicher. Nelda served as one of the Institute's Emissaries to the Holy Land, and to Israel as a whole, on several occasions. Nelda will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives she has bettered and brightened.Nelda's life will be celebrated in a memorial service at a later time. For those wishing to make donations on her behalf, please make them to the The National Down Syndrome Society.