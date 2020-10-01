Nellie C. Reuter
Alexandria, VA - (nee Collins) Nellie was finally able to rejoin her beloved husband, Fred, on September 2, 2020, of Alexandria, VA, formerly a longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Frederick P. Reuter. Wonderful mom to Nancy Reuter, Marty Ludwig (Dick), Dot Dorofee (Ted), John Reuter (Brenda), and Jim Reuter (Patti). Grandmom to Rich, Wendi, Cheryl, Stephanie, Michael, Keith, Matthew, Stacey, Michael, Elizabeth, Kade, and the late Catherine. Great-grandmom to 18. A tiny lady, she had a huge heart, particularly for her family. She loved Jesus, her husband, her family, and chocolate ice cream, but not necessarily in that order. Funeral mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local food bank. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences, please visit: www.jacksonfh.net
.