Nellie R. Ernst
Lindenwold - On October 31, 2019, Nellie (nee Ray), age 96. Beloved wife of the late David H. Ernst. Survived by children Linda (Elmer) Haas of Franklinville, David (Sue) Ernst of Lindenwold, and Kevin (Lisa) Ernst of Franklinville; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Nellie was a member of Friends Needing Friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning 10-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 and/or Griswold Home Care, 404 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019