Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Nellie R. Ernst


1923 - 2019
Nellie R. Ernst Obituary
Nellie R. Ernst

Lindenwold - On October 31, 2019, Nellie (nee Ray), age 96. Beloved wife of the late David H. Ernst. Survived by children Linda (Elmer) Haas of Franklinville, David (Sue) Ernst of Lindenwold, and Kevin (Lisa) Ernst of Franklinville; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Nellie was a member of Friends Needing Friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning 10-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 and/or Griswold Home Care, 404 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
