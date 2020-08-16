Nicholas A. Mozzachio
Audubon - On August 15, 2020, Nicholas, age 83. Beloved husband of Jean V. Mozzachio (nee Vassalluzzo). Also survived by children Michael (Nancy) of Washington Twp., Lisa (Tony) Marchionne of Collingswood, Mark (Janice) of Audubon, and Matthew (Beth) of Florida; 4 grandchildren Nina, Adam, Hailey, and Sophia; siblings Connie (Lou) Giannobile, Sister Rosemarie Mozzachio, and John (Linda) Mozzachio; and many loving nieces and nephews. Nicholas served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Professional Land Surveyor, and served as President and co-owner of Topographic Data Consultants in Winslow. Nicholas was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow, Unami Lodge #1. He attended Penn State University Mont Alto Forestry Campus. He also served as Past President for the NJSPLS and also for the NSPS. Interment will be held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. The Mozzachio family would like to thank the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice for their loving care. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
