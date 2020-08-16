1/1
Nicholas A. Mozzachio
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas A. Mozzachio

Audubon - On August 15, 2020, Nicholas, age 83. Beloved husband of Jean V. Mozzachio (nee Vassalluzzo). Also survived by children Michael (Nancy) of Washington Twp., Lisa (Tony) Marchionne of Collingswood, Mark (Janice) of Audubon, and Matthew (Beth) of Florida; 4 grandchildren Nina, Adam, Hailey, and Sophia; siblings Connie (Lou) Giannobile, Sister Rosemarie Mozzachio, and John (Linda) Mozzachio; and many loving nieces and nephews. Nicholas served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Professional Land Surveyor, and served as President and co-owner of Topographic Data Consultants in Winslow. Nicholas was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow, Unami Lodge #1. He attended Penn State University Mont Alto Forestry Campus. He also served as Past President for the NJSPLS and also for the NSPS. Interment will be held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. The Mozzachio family would like to thank the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice for their loving care. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved