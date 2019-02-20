Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Piccone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas A. Piccone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas A. Piccone Obituary
Nicholas A. Piccone

Mt. Laurel - Nicholas A. Piccone age 91, Peacefully past away February 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Crossing Home Moorestown, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA. Lived in Pennsauken, NJ most of his life. Until moving to a retirement community in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Nick was in the restaurant business most of his life.

Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elaine. He leaves behind to carry on his legacy, His daughters and their husbands Dolores and Jeff Casella, Donna and Richard Evans, Denise and Robert Fumo. His sons and their wives Anthony and Trisha Piccone, Nicholas and Sherri Piccone. With twelve grand kids and four great grand kids.

Friends are welcome to show their respects on Friday February 22, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Ave Merchantville NJ. After there will be a private service for immediate family at the Arlington Park cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.