Nicholas A. Piccone
Mt. Laurel - Nicholas A. Piccone age 91, Peacefully past away February 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Crossing Home Moorestown, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA. Lived in Pennsauken, NJ most of his life. Until moving to a retirement community in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Nick was in the restaurant business most of his life.
Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elaine. He leaves behind to carry on his legacy, His daughters and their husbands Dolores and Jeff Casella, Donna and Richard Evans, Denise and Robert Fumo. His sons and their wives Anthony and Trisha Piccone, Nicholas and Sherri Piccone. With twelve grand kids and four great grand kids.
Friends are welcome to show their respects on Friday February 22, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Ave Merchantville NJ. After there will be a private service for immediate family at the Arlington Park cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019