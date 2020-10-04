Nicholas Angelo DiLella
Friday, October 2, 2020, Nicholas Angelo DiLella, a kind and gentle man, passed away with his family by his side. Nicholas was born in Mt. Morris, N.Y., on December 19, 1925, the son of Angelina Centritto DiLella and Dominic DiLella. At a young age his family moved to Bala Cynwyd, PA. When he was 10 years old his mother died.
At seventeen, as WWII was raging, he convinced his father to sign papers allowing him to join the Navy. After basic training at Great Lakes, he was assigned to the ship PC 1179, a submarine chaser, and spent the next 4 years in the South Pacific taking part in various island invasions. He was then assigned to the U.S.S. Panamint and took part in "Operation Crossroads", the atomic bomb test, at the island of Bikini Atoll. Returning to the U.S., he was honorably discharged from the Navy, resuming life with his family.
In December 1949, Nicholas met his beloved wife, Virginia DiBlasi; they married May 27, 1950 and lived a wonderful marriage of 70 years.
On June 25, 1950 the Korean War broke out and Nick's buddies were in the Marine Corps Reserves and he decided to re-enlist. Because of the Korean War Conflict, he was activated spending the next year as an active duty Marine.
Nicholas retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas, Barrington N.J. after 30 years of service. He also worked part time for 20 years at the A&P grocery store. Upon his retirement, Nicholas kept busy at All Destinations Travel in West Deptford, N.J., until March 2020.
Nick is survived by his loving wife, Virginia and they have three children.
Daughter, Carolyn Scott / Robert with their sons Joel Ouellette & Jenna (Great Grandson Lucas), and Andre Ouellette & Brooke Flanagan.
Son, Robert DiLella/ Laura their children Kyle & Ashley (Great Grandchildren Morgan, Graham) and Carling Freidzon & Johnathan (Great Grandson Benjamin).
Daughter, Denise Pastino/ Vincent and their children Dominic and Giovanni.
Nicholas belonged to many organizations; he was honored as the longest member of the Knights of Columbus, Paulsboro chapter, Adjutant at the Gibbstown VFW, Member of the D.A.V.
, and Carmel S. Morina, Sons of Italy Lodge.
Family and friends are invited to his viewing, Thursday, October 8, 2020, 9:00-10:30AM at LANDOLFI FUNERAL HOME of Paulsboro, 300 W. Broad St., followed by a Mass of Christian burial, 11AM at the St. Clare of Assisi Parish (St. Michael's Church), Memorial Ave., Gibbstown. Interment with Military Honors at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Swedesboro NJ.