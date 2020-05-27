Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Services
Nicholas DePace


1930 - 2020
Nicholas DePace Obituary
Nicholas DePace

Haddonfield - Nicholas F. DePace, 90 years, passed away on May 23, 2020. A longtime resident of Nutley NJ; relocating to Cherry Hill NJ in 2008, and Haddonfield NJ in 2015. Son of the late Nicholas and the late Catherine (née Scerbia). Beloved husband of the late Rose DePace (née Piro). Loving father of Dr. Nicholas L. (Marilyn) DePace, Sr. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas L. DePace, Jr. Great grandfather of Nicholas L. DePace III. Dear brother of Vincent DePace, Joey DePace, and Carmella Twist. Devoted cousin of Millie Chillemi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nick was captain of the North Arlington HS Vikings football team, where he was proudly inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. He served as President of the Class of 1948. He was employed by supermarket chains A&P, ShopRite, and Pathmark; working as zone manager and district supervisor along with director of produce for the New York metropolitan tri-state area. After retirement, he volunteered for Gideons International, personally distributing more than 10,000 Bibles. Nick was influential in founding the DePace Sports Museum.

Services and Entombment for Nicholas will take place privately in Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, North Arlington NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nick's name to the at 1 Union St. Ste 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences please visit costantinoprimofh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020
