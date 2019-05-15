|
|
Nicholas J. DiGrosso III
Haddon Twp - "Smell the Sea and feel the sky let your soul and spirits fly". With one last smile on his handsome face, Nick drove off into the unknown on May 8th, 2019. In deepest sorrow, with gratitude in our hearts for the love and joy he has given us during his time on earth, we say Godspeed.
He was born August 12, 1987 in Mt Holly, the son of Nicholas and Marlene (Ciprietti) DiGrosso. He attended Berlin elementary and Our Lady of Mt Carmel schools and graduated from Bishop Eustace High School in 2005, where he was a member of the Soccer, Cross Country, Winter Track and Spring Track team. He Went to LaSalle University on a Track Scholarship and continued his education at DeSales University. Nick was 3rd degree Black belt. Nick was a two time county champion in the 800 meter dash as well as too many other athletic achievements to list. He attended St. Teresa of Calcutta RC Church in Westmont. He worked for ETA Limousines and G-Ride Inc. and was a well-respected and safe driver who was known for his ability to get clients dropped off at VIP areas to lessen their walk to events, he will be sorely missed by his large family of clients. A Lifelong Four for Four Philadelphia Sports fan. Fly Eagles Fly!
Nicholas is survived by his parents Nick and Marlene of Haddon Township and his daughter Gianna Maria DiGrosso. He also leaves his Uncle Philip T Ciprietti his Aunt Tomi. Cousins, Joseph, Philip and Christopher Ciprietti along with Michael, John Paul and Joseph Marchionese. Nick has many more wonderful cousins and friends, who miss him terribly.
According to his wishes, the services were private. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Blake Doyle Funeral Home at St Teresa of Calcutta Church on Saturday May 11th, 2019. In lieu of Flowers please consider donations in Nick's name to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in Courier-Post on May 15, 2019