Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Nicholas R. Angelastro Obituary
Nicholas R. Angelastro

Audubon - On February 29, 2020, age 77. Beloved husband of Barbara Matthias. Dear brother of Lenora Angelastro. Loving father of Sharleen, Leonard, Lawrence, Nicholas & James; and step-father of Vanessa Matthias. Also surviving are his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewing and funeral on Saturday morning from 11:00am to 12:00-noon at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted 12:00noon Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (). To offer condolences to the family please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
