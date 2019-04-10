Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Nicholas DiCiano
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Chapel of Gloucester County
5360 Route 42N
Turnersville, NJ
Washington Twp. - Nicholas R. DiCiano, of Washington Twp, was called home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2019, at the age of 67. Nick loved fishing, playing cards, and Wildwood. He was always up for a conversation and a laugh whether with a lifelong friend or new acquaintance. His most important role was Pop-Pop, and he loved to spend time with his grandkids. At home, on the beach, or standing on the sideline, he enjoyed nothing more than being with his grandkids. Also, on his list of favorites was spoiling his dogs, Babe and Lovey. Nick was survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Marilyn (nee Kenney). He was a dedicated father to Renee (Jeff), Marci, and Sarah, and a devoted Pop-Pop to Gianna, Nicky, Cecilia, Sophia, Joey, and Rylee. Loving brother of Donna DiCiano, Bernadette Miller, Barbara Wolf (Joseph), Kathleen Papania (Anthony), and the late Dominick DiCiano, Jr (Sandy) and Dolores Burch and brother-in-law of Geri Summerville (Allen). Dear son of the late Dominick and Kathryn DiCiano. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his pinochle friends Mike, Teddy, and Bruce. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 12th from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the Calvary Chapel of Gloucester County, 5360 Route 42N, Turnersville, NJ. Service to immediately follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to Calvary Chapel of Gloucester County.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
