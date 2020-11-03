1/1
Nicholas V. Cerami
1982 - 2020
Nicholas V. Cerami

Bellmawr - Nicholas V. Cerami, suddenly on November 2, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 38. Beloved son of Karen (nee Nyzio) and the late Carmen Sr. Devoted brother of Carmen Jr. Loving uncle of Dominic and Sierra. Godfather of Natalia Ricardi and Bailey Brennen. Dear nephew of Peg Giordano and Jane Kanicki. Loving companion of Sydni. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Nicholas graduated from Triton Regional High School, then attended the Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh. He worked for DiBruno Brothers in Philadelphia, then worked as a corporate executive chef for Cinder Bar. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 9pm Sunday evening and from 10am to 11am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Monday at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas' memory to the Animal Adoption Center, PO Box 4017, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
