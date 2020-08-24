Nicole L. Giuliano
Sewell - On August 21, 2020. Age 20. Of Sewell. Beloved and cherished daughter of Marc S. and Cheryl L. Giuliano (nee Slingluff). Loving sister of Michael Giuliano. Cherished paternal granddaughter of Shirley and the late Alfred Giuliano. Cherished maternal granddaughter of the late Emily and the late Carl Slingluff. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Viewing Friday morning, August 28th from 9 to 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Service 11 AM. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. Facial coverings must be worn at all times in the funeral home and at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785 or online at epilepsy.com/donate
Please memo, Nicole L. Giuliano.
