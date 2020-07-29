1/1
Nicole Lynn Lobascio
Nicole Lynn Lobascio

New York - 39 years old on July 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of Larry & Karen Lobascio. Loving sister of Adrienne (Michael) Silver and Daniel Lobascio. Adored aunt of Liam and Everett Silver.

Nicole graduated college with an accounting degree & moved straight to New York City. She was extremely bright & driven. She went on to become a CPA, graduated from law school, passed the bar in NY & NJ and became a tax attorney.

Nicole was a fun loving spirit, loved to dance, rode a camel in Morocco & was a true animal lover. She was the best Mom to her puggle Fifi. She loved to laugh & have a good time. She was a fun loving aunt to her 2 nephews.

She will be missed by all who knew & loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicole's memory would be appreciated to either Voorhees Animal Orphanage or Zanisfurryfriend.org from where Fifi was rescued.

Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:30 pm on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
01:30 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
July 29, 2020
Karen and Larry The Paris Family Are So Sorry For Your Loss. Our Prayers and Thoughts are With you all! Love you two!
Sis Paris
Friend
