Nina Conahan
Blackwood - Nina Conahan (nee Natale) of Blackwood, NJ formerly of Camden, NJ passed away on Sept. 22, 2019 at the age of 85 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Conahan. Nina was predeceased by her parents Frank and Jennie Natale. She is survived by three children Eileen, Robert (daughter-in-law Barbara) and David Amodio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her cousin and caregiver Natalie Muldoon of Blackwood.
Nina was a talented ballroom dancer and enjoyed bowling. She was very active most of her life. She cherished and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She lived in numerous areas of South Jersey, and spent many years living in Florida.
Her Funeral Mass will be Friday, Sept. 27th, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Jude's Church, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. (There will be no viewing). Her burial at Sacred Heart Cem. will be private. Condolences may be viewed / shared at earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019