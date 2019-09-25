|
Nino DiMattia
Pennsauken - On September 21, 2019, age 49. Beloved son of Robert and Joyce DiMattia. Loving father of Danielle DiMattia. Dear brother of Cheryl Wilkinson, Peter (Caroline) DiMattia, Robert DiMattia and Cherise Levering. Also surviving is his longtime companion Beverly Sharples.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Friday morning from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted Friday 12:00 Noon in the funeral home. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019