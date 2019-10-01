Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Nita Cusato
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
Nita E. Cusato


1929 - 2019
Nita E. Cusato Obituary
Nita E. Cusato

Runnemede - Nita E. Cusato (nee Palazzo), on September 28, 2019, of Voorhees; formerly of Glendora. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas DiGregorio and late James Cusato. Devoted mother of Bernadette McCarthy and Rose Anna Pflugfelder. Loving Gran of Shannon, Michael, and Dana and Nana of Kyler, Kaizley, and Khalley. Dear sister of Rose Cutrera, Jennie DiCesare, and the late Joseph Palazzo, Frank Palazzo, Anthony Palazzo, and Anna Palazzo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nita was active with the Voorhees Senior Citizens and was an avid BINGO player. Nita loved having friends and family over every Sunday for BBQ's, shuffle board, and pool parties. She enjoyed card games with her friends, listening to Frank Sinatra, late night game shows and was always on the go. As soon as you walked in the door she fed everyone on the block, and never missed a chance to go to the casino. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10:15am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Friday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Donations may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019
