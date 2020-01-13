|
Norma Conley
Wrightstown - Norma Conley of Wrightstown, formerly of Marlton, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 69.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 12 Noon at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Thursday evening from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by the Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020