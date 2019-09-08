|
Norma Davidson
Sicklerville, NJ - Norma Davidson, of Sicklerville, NJ, passed away on Thursday September 5, 2019. She was 93 years young. She is now at peace in Heaven with God and her many relatives that she missed so very much.
Norma is predeceased by her parents Freda and Charles Kammler, husband Gerald, sons Kenneth and Paul, sisters Freda and Florence, brothers Charles, John, and Gus, and grandson Robert. She is survived by her daughters Carol and Sharon, stepson Gerald, and daughter in law Melva. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great and great-great children, her sister Charlotte and brother Joseph and many extended family. Norma was a kind, loving, caring, generous, compassionate, thoughtful, sweet, and loving lady. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. Viewing will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a prayer service will begin at 3:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019