Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Davidson Obituary
Norma Davidson

Sicklerville, NJ - Norma Davidson, of Sicklerville, NJ, passed away on Thursday September 5, 2019. She was 93 years young. She is now at peace in Heaven with God and her many relatives that she missed so very much.

Norma is predeceased by her parents Freda and Charles Kammler, husband Gerald, sons Kenneth and Paul, sisters Freda and Florence, brothers Charles, John, and Gus, and grandson Robert. She is survived by her daughters Carol and Sharon, stepson Gerald, and daughter in law Melva. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great and great-great children, her sister Charlotte and brother Joseph and many extended family. Norma was a kind, loving, caring, generous, compassionate, thoughtful, sweet, and loving lady. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. Viewing will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a prayer service will begin at 3:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now