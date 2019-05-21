|
Norma Elizabeth King
Runnemede - Norma Elizabeth King (nee Mitten), on May 19, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Henry L. King. Loving mother of Constance Kjellgren (Fred), Doreen Porcelli (Robert) and Robert H. King (Cindy). Dear Mom Mom of Fred and Denise Kjellgren, Daneen Mann (Rob), Anthony and Christy Porcelli, Kimberly Martin (Brian), Christie King, Nicole Denisi (Vinnie), Stephanie Donaghy (Mike) and Donnie McKeever (Joe). Sister of the late Leon Mitten. Also survived by 15 great grandchildren. Norma worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and Bambergers. She was a member of the Runnemede Seniors Club. She was active with RYAA helping with the concession stands. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019