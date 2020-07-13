Norma Jean Wallin
Springfield - Norma Jean Wallin of Springfield, Pennsylvania moved on to her new home in heaven on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was 86. Born in Baptistown, N.J., she was the daughter of Warren and Gertrude Fisher and the wife of Frank Wallin, to whom she was married for almost 70 years. She lived with her husband and son for the last year after residing in Mt. Laurel and Pennsauken, N.J. where she raised her family. She worked for many years as a waitress at the Ivystone Inn and the Holly House before becoming famously known as "Norma Jean the Donut Queen" for her legendary service at Donuts Galore and Dunkin Donuts. She served her Lord faithfully in many capacities during her long time as a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Bible Church in Camden, N.J. Her home was a joyful and welcoming haven to hundreds of people of all ages and from all levels of society. She was a mentor to many younger women as she freely shared her wisdom, hospitality and gifts. Her vivacious personality made her a magnet for fun, laughter and partying. She was the beloved mother of Andy (Phyllis), Danny of Springfield, Pa., Jeff (Cindi) of Cherry Hill, N.J. and Cass (Rich) of Omaha, Ne. She is survived by her brother Paul Fisher of Quakertown, Pa. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren the youngest of whom, Sydney Jean, was named in her honor. Her granddaughter Lindsay was her dear confidant and faithful friend during her later years. Norma Jean is also survived by many nieces and nephews who also benefited from her hospitality and generosity. Friends and family are invited to share their thanksgiving to God for Norma Jeans influence in their lives at noon on Friday, July 17th in Fellowship Community Church in Mt. Laurel, N.J. In lieu of flowers or personal gifts grateful donations may be sent to Fellowship Community Church, 1520 Hainesport Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. (www.BradleyStow.com
