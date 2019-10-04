|
|
Norma K. Troendle
Atco - Norma K. Troendle (nee Kenney) of Atco, NJ (formerly of Sicklerville and Collingswood), age 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Norma is predeceased by her husband, Herbert J. Troendle and her son, Leslie Troendle. She is survived by her son, Richard Troendle (Sherie) of Atco, 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at the Atco United Presbyterian Church, 2259 Atco Ave., Atco, NJ 08004 on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 6:45PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, or through their link at https://give2.chop.edu/give/241805/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=main_nav would be appreciated. Norma would like everyone to know she loved them and had a beautiful life here on earth.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 4, 2019