Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shawnee Baptist Church
303 Oakshade Road
Shamong, NJ
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawnee Baptist Church
303 Oakshade Road
Shamong, NJ
1940 - 2019
Norman E. Carlson Obituary
Norman E. Carlson

Tabernacle - NORMAN "NORM" CARLSON, 79, of Tabernacle, NJ passed away peacefully after a valiant fight against cancer on August 26, 2019. He loved God, his family, a good joke or a conversation. He was a people person who always greeted everyone with a smile. Norm served his country for 6 years in the U.S. Army. For 40 years he and his wife were the owner/operators of Carlson Exterminating Company. He was known as the Bug Man to many. For 28 years, Norm drove a bus for the Lenape Regional High School District. He was a past President for the Medford Lions Club and S. J. Pest Control Association, member of the Odd Fellowes and Shawnee Baptist Church. Norm is survived by his wife, Dorothy (nee Blair), of 58 years, their children, Steve (Maxine), Lora Webster (Gary) and John, their grandchildren, Erik Webster, Jonathan Carlson, Danny Webster, Emma Carlson and Lydia Carlson. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Norm's life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Shawnee Baptist Church, 303 Oakshade Road, Shamong, NJ. Viewing will be held between the hours of 9:00 - 11:00 am, followed by a service at 11:00 am. Interment at the Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle. A luncheon after the interment service will follow at Shawnee Baptist Church. Remembrance donations may be made in Norm's name to: Child Evangelism Fellowship of Florida, Inc., North Central Chapter, 2711 NW 6th Street, Suite F, Gainesville, Florida 32609. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Download Now