Williamstown - Norman Elner Edman died in his home in Williamstown, NJ on October 25, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1935, fourth of the four sons of Edith Marie (Olson) Edman and Victor Raymond Edman. His father was President of Wheaton College, in Wheaton Illinois, where Norman grew up. Norm served as a chaplain's assistant in the U.S. Army in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, earning both his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He spent most of his career in the American Red Cross, leading rescue efforts and eventually becoming Executive Director of the Lehigh County Chapter in Allentown, PA. He and his beloved wife Rosalind enjoyed nearly 25 years of marriage. They retired to Williamstown in 2007



In addition to Roz, he is survived by his five children: Katherine Edman of Indianapolis; Reverend Elizabeth Edman of New York City; Jonathan Edman and wife Nancy of Atlanta; Erin Washko and husband Dann of Fort Monroe, VA; and Noel Bullard and husband Dave of Matthews, NC. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Reverend David and Rita Edman; brothers-in-law Msgr. Joseph P. Smith and Peter R. Sigmund; grandchildren Jessica Rose, Jacob, Jasper, Jamal, Claire, Paige, Avery, Helena, Lillian, and Amelia; and Sigmund nephews Peter, Joe (Natasha), James (Jennifer) and Mark (Andrea). He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles and Roland.



Norm designed a funeral liturgy to thank and praise God for the many blessings of his life. We will hold this service just as he envisioned it at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Wenonah, NJ at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. We pray that all of his family and many beloved friends will be able to join in this celebration, safely and joyfully, as he would have wished.









