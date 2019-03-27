Services
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1439 Springdale Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman F. Wolfe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman F. Wolfe Obituary
Norman F. Wolfe

Cherry Hill - Age 86, passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Kathryn B. (nee Buenzle). Devoted father of James (Lotta), John (Debbie), Robert (Teresa), Linda (the late Denny), Stephen (Katie), Janice, David (Judith), Daniel and Karl Gregory. Dear brother of Donald M. Wolfe. Survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a lifelong electrician and a 50-year member of IBEW Local Union 98 as a Journeyman, Foreman and Steward. Services will take place on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill. Visitation will be at 9:00 A.M., Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M.. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.