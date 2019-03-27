|
Norman F. Wolfe
Cherry Hill - Age 86, passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Kathryn B. (nee Buenzle). Devoted father of James (Lotta), John (Debbie), Robert (Teresa), Linda (the late Denny), Stephen (Katie), Janice, David (Judith), Daniel and Karl Gregory. Dear brother of Donald M. Wolfe. Survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a lifelong electrician and a 50-year member of IBEW Local Union 98 as a Journeyman, Foreman and Steward. Services will take place on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill. Visitation will be at 9:00 A.M., Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M.. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to .
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019