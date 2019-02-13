Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Cherry Hill, NJ - Norman is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Golda, his three children, Carole Klavens, Jeffrey Klavens (Renee), and Janet O'Neill (Timothy), his ten grandchildren, and his brother Dr. George Klavens (Cecile). After serving in the Navy, Norman graduated with a BS from Syracuse University, a Master's degree from Drexel University, and for 37 years worked as an electrical engineer protecting our country. Norman was a devoted father and a loving husband, and he will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 10:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, INC.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will take place at the O'Neill residence.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019
