Norman J. Hathaway
Cinnaminson - Norman J. Hathaway passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice surrounded by his family. Born in 1936, Norm was 84 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Cinnaminson.
Brother of Mary Wallace, George (Marie) Hathaway (deceased), John (Andrea) Hathaway (deceased), Henry (Sandra) Hathaway and Frederick (Sarah) Hathaway.
Loving uncle of Lisa (Mark) Campbell, Lori (Tom) Le and John P. Hathaway, Jr., Susan (Gabe) Mastrangelo, Julie (Allan) Boucher, Nancy (Richard) Buono, Kathleen (Joseph) Bruckner, Lynn (Sean) Weavil, Karen (Peter) Merris, Stephen (Rena) Wallace, Bryan Hathaway, Frederick (Tiffany) Hathaway, Jr., and Jennifer Hathaway.
Also surviving are many grand nieces, nephews and Norm's dear friend Cecil.
Norman proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired as sergeant for the Cinnaminson Police Department in 2000 after 39 years on the police force. Norman was an equestrian and loved taking his horses to Pennypack Park in NE Philadelphia and weekend trail rides at Conewago Trail in Strinestown, PA and Crystal Lake Park in Mansfield, NJ.
He was a long time parishioner of Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Cinnaminson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday eve from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9-10 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North. His Funeral Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA.
Social distancing will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Asso. www.spinabifidaassociation.org
