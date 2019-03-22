Services
McCann-Healey Funeral Home - Gloucester City
851 Monmouth Street
Gloucester City, NJ 08030
856-456-1142
For more information about
Norman Theckston
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Mary’s R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary’s R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Theckston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman J. Theckston Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman J. Theckston Sr. Obituary
Norman J. Theckston, Sr.

Brooklawn - On March 20, 2019. Age 88. Loving and devoted husband of 56 years to the late Margaret E. Theckston (nee Wilson). Loving father of Norman J. Jr. (Patricia), Michael (Diane), Patrick (Gina), John (Lori) and the late Thomas. Cherished grandfather of 12. Loving great-grandfather of 7. Beloved brother of Howard Theckston, Warren Theckston and Carol Monforte.

Viewing on Monday, March 25th, from 9:45 to 11:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass 12 Noon. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 0805. Please memo: Norman J. Theckston.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Norman J. Theckston, Sr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph:856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now