Norman J. Theckston, Sr.
Brooklawn - On March 20, 2019. Age 88. Loving and devoted husband of 56 years to the late Margaret E. Theckston (nee Wilson). Loving father of Norman J. Jr. (Patricia), Michael (Diane), Patrick (Gina), John (Lori) and the late Thomas. Cherished grandfather of 12. Loving great-grandfather of 7. Beloved brother of Howard Theckston, Warren Theckston and Carol Monforte.
Viewing on Monday, March 25th, from 9:45 to 11:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass 12 Noon. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 0805. Please memo: Norman J. Theckston.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Norman J. Theckston, Sr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph:856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019