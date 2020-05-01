Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Menchel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Menchel


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Menchel Obituary
Norman Menchel

Moorestown - Sailed off into the sunset on April 28, 2020. Of Moorestown, NJ. Age 92. Born, April 19, 1928, and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Norn graduated from Bartram High (1946) and La Salle College (1962). Proprietor of Menchel-McDonald Furniture Showcase of Pennsauken, NJ. He will be missed by those who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents, Lena (nee Zukoff) and Julius Menchel, sister Doris Peltan and grandson Evan Menchel. Norm leaves to morn, his wife of 33 years Dolores Menchel. Children: Judith Menchel, M. Keith Menchel (Melisse), Richard Menchel (Debra), Brian Menchel (Gina), Charles Menchel, Walter Walczak and Willow Clerici (T.J.). Grandchildren: Christine, Mallory (Kevin), Sarah, Brett, Mary, Sam, Robert, Daniel, Zeke, Eli, Nicholas, Luke and Joseph. And his beloved great granddaughters: Callie and Ella

Arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

To share your memories of Norman, please visit www.givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -