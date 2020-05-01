|
|
Norman Menchel
Moorestown - Sailed off into the sunset on April 28, 2020. Of Moorestown, NJ. Age 92. Born, April 19, 1928, and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Norn graduated from Bartram High (1946) and La Salle College (1962). Proprietor of Menchel-McDonald Furniture Showcase of Pennsauken, NJ. He will be missed by those who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents, Lena (nee Zukoff) and Julius Menchel, sister Doris Peltan and grandson Evan Menchel. Norm leaves to morn, his wife of 33 years Dolores Menchel. Children: Judith Menchel, M. Keith Menchel (Melisse), Richard Menchel (Debra), Brian Menchel (Gina), Charles Menchel, Walter Walczak and Willow Clerici (T.J.). Grandchildren: Christine, Mallory (Kevin), Sarah, Brett, Mary, Sam, Robert, Daniel, Zeke, Eli, Nicholas, Luke and Joseph. And his beloved great granddaughters: Callie and Ella
Arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020