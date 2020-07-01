Norman Vedro
Norman Vedro

Gloucester Twp. - On June 25, 2020. Age 86. Beloved father of Gary Vedro (Patti), and Bethanne Vedro. Loving grandfather of Stephen and Lisa Speyers. Proud great-grandfather of Abigail, Madeline, Stephen, Witten, Emily, Jessica, and Sarah. Dear brother of Leonard Vedro (Claire) and Raymond Vedro.

Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service Thursday, July 9th, 1:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Inurnment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman's memory to Shriner's Hospital, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19410. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
