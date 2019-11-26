|
Nunzio J. "Buzzy" Bianco
Merchantville - Nunzio J. "Buzzy" Bianco Jr., longtime Merchantville resident passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was 88.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm and again Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am, Saturday at St. Peter RC Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shiba Rescue of NJ (www.shibarescuenj.org). For more information and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019