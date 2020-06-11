Odell V. Bush Jr.
Odell V. Bush, Jr.

Camden - Odell V. Bush, Jr., age 46, of Camden, passed on June 5, 2020. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Carl Miller Funeral Home.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
