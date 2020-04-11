Resources
Olga A. Ulmer

Olga A. Ulmer

Olga A. Ulmer (nee Sandberg), 99, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Dear wife to the late George Ulmer. Beloved mother to David Fish (Christine), Eva Glasgow (Fred), Bruce Fish, Barbara Strazzeri (Anthony), Linda Brown (Robert) and the late Gary Fish and the late Jack Fish. Grandmother to 11 and Great grandmother to 18. Loving sister to Greta Wiley.

Services for Olga will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To share your favorite memories of Olga, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
