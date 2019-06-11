Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
615 Mercer Street
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
Bellmawr - GIANNISIS-

Olga (nee Pashalis) age 81 of Bellmawr on June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonidas. Devoted mother of Thomas and fiancée Lucianne Papaneri of Bellmawr. Loving grandmother of Leonidas of Mt. Laurel Dear sister of Orsa Vartholomeos of Astoria, Queens. Also survived by nephews Anthony and Nick Vartholomeos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street Cherry Hill followed by 12:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
