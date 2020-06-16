Olga Iannelli
1922 - 2020
Olga Iannelli

Collingswood - (nee Marzi) age 98 years, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard P. Devoted mother of Mary I., Dennis (Susann) and the late Leonard. Loving grandmother of Lenny (Mary), Nicky and the late Ryan and great grandmother of Justin, Tessa, Ryan, Cecil and Stormi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

All services are being held privately due to the current COVID 19 restrictions under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes.

Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
