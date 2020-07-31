1/
Olga Mozhaev
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Mozhaev

Sicklerville - On July 30, 2020 age 64, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved daughter of Lev and Adel Mozhaev. Dear sister of Natalie (Daren) Petroski. Loving aunt of Nicholas and Robert Petroski.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing on Tuesday morning from 9:30am to 11:30am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral services will be conducted 11:30am Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olga's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 (www.cancer.org). Due to the current guidelines on public gatherings, face masks must be worn and attendance may be limited. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bocco Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved