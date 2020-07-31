Olga Mozhaev
Sicklerville - On July 30, 2020 age 64, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved daughter of Lev and Adel Mozhaev. Dear sister of Natalie (Daren) Petroski. Loving aunt of Nicholas and Robert Petroski.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing on Tuesday morning from 9:30am to 11:30am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral services will be conducted 11:30am Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olga's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 (www.cancer.org
). Due to the current guidelines on public gatherings, face masks must be worn and attendance may be limited. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com