Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Oliver C. Klingler

Maple Shade - Oliver C. Klingler of Maple Shade, NJ died June 21, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary Frances. Loving father of John Klingler (Terry) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Marilyn and Grace Klingler. Dear brother of Ethel Holt and the late John Klingler. Viewing Thursday evening 7 to 9pm and Friday morning 11 to 11:45am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 12 noon. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
