Atco - Olivia Ginobile (nee Vespa), on August 2, 2019, of Atco; formerly of Cherry Hill. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Carlo J. Devoted mother of Catherine Chapman (James), Grace McBride (Gene), Carol LaVoie (Rich), Carlo Ginobile, Jr. (Sandra) and the late Rocco and Andrew. Loving grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Loretta LaBarge and preceded in death by 11 other siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Olivia was devoted to her family and loved them all very much. There will be a viewing from 11am to 12noon Thursday at Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede. Funeral Service 12noon at the funeral home. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olivia's memory to Heartland Hospice, 190 North Evergreen Avenue, Suite 122 Woodbury, NJ 08096. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019