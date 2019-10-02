Services
First Presbyterian Church
10 W Maple Ave
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville
10 W. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville
10 W. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Oran L. DeLoach

Oran L. DeLoach Obituary
Oran L. DeLoach

Merchantville - Oran L. DeLoach, age 81, of Merchantville passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, 10 W. Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 am until time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken. For more information and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019
