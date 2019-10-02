|
|
Oran L. DeLoach
Merchantville - Oran L. DeLoach, age 81, of Merchantville passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, 10 W. Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 am until time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken. For more information and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019