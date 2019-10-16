Services
Oswald Capone
Mt. Laurel, formerly of Haddon Twp. - Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, at the age of 94, of Mount Laurel, formerly of Haddon Township, NJ. Beloved husband of 72 years to the late Evelyn (nee Diener). Loving father of Lois Drake (Jeffrey) of Mount Laurel, Evelyn Hultz (Joseph) of Cherry Hill, Richard Capone (Barbara) of Voorhees, Robert Capone (Debra) of Cherry Hill, and Thomas Capone (Marianne) of Woodbury. Adoring grandfather of Rachel, Richard, Stefanie, Jennifer, Enrico, Vittorio, Nicholas, Kelly, Michael, Olivia, Thomas, Darren and the late Robert and Monique. Proud great-grandfather of Courtney, Matthew, Jessica, Rebecca, Victoria, Gianna, Bianca, Robert, Vincent, Olivia, Adriana, Samantha, Lily Rose, Greyson, and Great-great granddaughter Peyton. Also survived by sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces & nephews in Niagara Falls & Philadelphia. Oswald was a US Navy Veteran serving during WWII. He was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Wildwood, where he met the love of his life Evelyn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing, October 21st from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at Mary Queen of All Saints Parish ST. CECILIA'S CHURCH, 4824 Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in Oswald's memory may made to the Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Twp., NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
