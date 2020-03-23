Resources
Otilia Gearhart passed away on March 20, 2020. Loving wife to the late Donald L Gearhart, Sr. Dear Mother to Linda Gearhart-Kalmey, Donald L Gearhart, Jr (spouse Amelia) and Keith Gearhart. Loving Grandmother to Grant Kalmey. Sister to Oderay Oriol, Oreida Chu-Pund, Olinda Sanchez, Oneida Reynolds and brother Adolfo Nobuhira.

Otilia was a devoted teacher for many years at St. Francis De Sales, St. Rose of Lima, St. Joes (Camden) and Gloucester Catholic. She will always be remembered for her ever present laughter and smiles.

Interment for Otilia will be held privately for the family. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Otilia's name may be mailed to Camden Catholic High School, 300 Cuthbert Blvd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. To share your favorite memories, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
